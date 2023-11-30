Pedestrian Struck by vehicle on South Roane St. in Harriman this morning

Harriman police and fire First Responders were sent to the area across from the Cracker Barrel entrance to where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in the southbound Lanes of Highway 27. The incident happened sometime after 9:00 a.m. We received information from the Harriman Fire Department Assistant Chief John Johnson that the person was in his early sixties and was struck by a vehicle with a female driver. No further information was available, but the bicyclist was transported to the Roane Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 27 had one lane blocked for the investigation and care of the patient.

