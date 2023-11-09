Paulette Caruthers, Rockwood

Mrs. Paulette Caruthers, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at her home. She was born December 27, 1943, in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Paulette was a member of the Grace Place Church in Rockwood. She loved to watch sports and was especially a Lady Vols and Tennessee Volunteers fan. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Lela Pearl Nelson; husbands, Tom Caruthers, and Groover Boles; son, Wayne Caruthers; daughter, Jeanie Pressley; grandson, Quinton Pressley; brothers, Bob Nelson, Harold Nelson, and Mike Nelson; and sisters, Connie Nelson, and Bonnie Nelson.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Melissa Brackett-Wertz (Shane) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Justin Pressley (Jessica) of Knoxville, TN

Skyla Burks of Rockwood, TN

Savanna Brackett of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Ally Freels, Braylee Burks, Kayven Burks, Duke Pressley, Cy Pressley, and Maverick Hickey

Sister: Faye Hayes of the Dogwood Community of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend: Lisa Sands of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 13, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, November 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Ernie Willis officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Paulette Caruthers.

