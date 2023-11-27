Paul Wayne Parson, Oliver Springs

Paul Wayne Parson, age 79 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center.

Paul was born November 17, 1944, in Alabama where he lived until moving to Tennessee at the age of 7. He was well known in the Oliver Springs area for owning Tri County Wrecker Service and Motorcycle Products for many years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed riding, repairing, and retailing motorcycles. Paul was a former member of Beech Park Baptist Church.

Paul is preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Lorene Parson, and one brother, Boyd Parson.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Parson; sons, Paul Parson, Adam Parson, and wife Whitney; granddaughter, Chloe Parson; brothers-in-law, Lynn Adkisson, Bryon Adkisson, and Larry Adkisson; sisters-in-law, Jo Hensley, Becky Basler, and Carolee Treadway; special friend, Doug Jeffers; extended family members and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Bryon Adkisson officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Parson family. www.sharpfh.com.

