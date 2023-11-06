Patricia Margaret (Mantooth) Risden, 70

Patricia Margaret (Mantooth) Risden, age 70, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Willis Risden, of Clinton, TN. She is also survived by her children Tracey Brush of Waterford, MI, Allen Horne (Michelle) of Highland, MI, and Crystal Risden Alred (Christopher) of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Brandon Durst, Kayla Durst, Levi Durst, Austin Horne, Aydin Horne, Tyler Daulton, Landon Daulton, Devlin Brush, and Jaxon Alred; great-grandchildren, Aleczander Durst, Carson Durst, Holden Durst-Jostock; sister, Sheila Brown (Ronald) of Clinton, TN; nephew, Jason Brown; and niece Jennifer Johnson (Jeremy); great-nephew, Hudson; great-niece, Haley; special children, James Coffman, Jennifer Harmon, and Sheena Queen; and lest we forget, Patricia’s loving companion, Trixie.

She is preceded in death by her parents Marvin Mantooth, Jr. and Moese (Holt) Mantooth, of Clinton, TN.

Pat was a long-time H & R Block employee where she managed the Halls store. She loved playing cards, Karaoke, and watching Survivor.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM with a funeral service to follow.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Greenway Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, TN.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...