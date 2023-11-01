Patricia Louise Singleton, Frost Bottom Community

Patricia Louise Singleton, age 74 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

She used to attend Frost Bottom Community Baptist Church and was baptized there. She enjoyed word searches and soap operas but was most proud of being a Grandmother.

Patricia is preceded in death by her father, Oscar Mitchell; brothers, Carson Mitchell, Ronson Mitchell, and Kimmie Mitchell; sister, Geraldine Daugherty.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond David Singleton; mother, Gertrude Mitchell; children, Ronald David Singleton, Lloyd Allen Singleton and wife Melinda; grandchildren, Oscar Singleton, Taylor Singleton (Britton Roxberry), Kourtney Singleton, and Connor Singleton; great-grandchildren, Tayden Roxberry; brother, Loyde Mitchell; sisters, Vernice Hinkle and husband Ronnie, Madgelene Guy and husband Ed; also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Steve Seiber officiating. Burial will be at Lively Cemetery in the Frost Bottom Community on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Singleton family. www.sharpfh.com.

