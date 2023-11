Patricia Carole McGhee, age 76 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at Diversicare of Oak Ridge, Tennessee on Friday, November 10, 2023, following a period of declining health.

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 26, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Carl Lyle Sexton and Edith Marion Ginn Sexton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard McGhee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Patricia Carole McGhee.

