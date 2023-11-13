Patricia Ann Clark Goss, Kingston

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 47 Views

Patricia Ann Clark Goss, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born January 22, 1943, and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Patricia was also a 1961 graduate of Midway High School. She loved spoiling her two grandchildren and cooking for her family. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Wayne Goss; parents, Ernest & Ella Clark.

SURVIVORS

Daughter & Favorite Son-in-law     Renea & Ralton Emory of Kingston

Grandchildren                                   Alyssa & Cayden Emory of Kingston
 

Brothers                                             Doyle Clark & wife, Kathy of Ten Mile

Clarence Clark & wife, Kathy of Sweetwater

Best Friend                                        Betty Thompson of Kingston

Many extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Fireside Fellowship Church with celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm, with Pastor Ralton Emory officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Edgemon Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Sylvia A. Miner, 78

Sylvia A. Miner, age 78, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, November 10, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: