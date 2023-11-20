Pamela Kay Adkins Hopper, Oak Ridge

Pamela Kay Adkins Hopper, age 69, departed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in the comfort of her own home in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born to Eugene Lewis Adkins and Macel Hamby Adkins in Rockwood, TN in 1954. Growing up in Morgan County, she graduated from Central High School in 1972. At a young age, she was baptized by her father to the Primitive Baptist Church.

Preceding her in death were parents, Eugene and Macel Adkins; infant sister, Judy Diane Adkins; and husband, Jimmie Hopper; brother-in-law, Jack Hopper; step-son, Kevin Hopper; son, Dustin Cooper.

Survivors include son, Jamie Hopper (Renee Jacob) of Knoxville, TN, Heather Hopper (Hector Bonilla) of Oak Ridge, TN; sister, Etta Jean Juge (Frank Juge) of Winter Springs, FL; nephew Harold Smith Franzen (Jim Franzen) of Paris, France; six grandchildren, Joshua, Bailey, William, Ezekiel, Maxx, and Olivia; sisters-in-law, Sharon Hopper-Goins, Mona Lisa Hopper, Freda Boyd; brother-in-law, Phillip Hopper; host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

Pamela also shared two very special childhood friends for over 50 years, Gayle Potter Hamby and Robin Armes Daugherty (deceased).

Visitation will be from 12-1 pm on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm and burial will immediately follow at Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright, Tennessee.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Hopper family. www.sharpfh.com.

