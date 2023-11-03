ORPD arrests school bus driver following assault on elementary student

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 3, 2023) – Oak Ridge Policearrested a school bus driver Friday evening on an aggravated assault charge, with additional charges pending. 

Matthew T. Bak, 73, of Oliver Springs was taken into custody Friday following an investigation into reports that he acted aggressively toward an elementary-aged student on the bus he was driving on Thursday evening and caused all students on the bus to fear for their safety.

Calls from drivers prompted police to locate the bus Bak was driving and initiate a traffic stop on Thursday evening. All students on board the bus were safely reunited with their families. 

Bak is an employee of First Student, Inc., which is the bus company that is contracted by Oak Ridge Schools. He will no longer be allowed to drive for any Oak Ridge Schools bus routes. 

He faces one count of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility. 

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

