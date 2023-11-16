Norman Foster Kuneman, Oak Ridge

Norman Foster Kuneman, age 86, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023, from complications from Parkinson’s disease. Born on September 10, 1937, Norman Foster Kuneman was the son of Edith Lucille Knight and Edward William Kuneman. He was also the husband of Mary Lou Kuneman and then Joyce Raley Kuneman. Norm and Mary Lou moved from Erie, PA to Oak Ridge, TN in 1963 to pursue a new job opportunity for Norm at Union Carbide Nuclear Division at K-25. Norm and Mary Lou shared many years of marriage and were devoted parents to David, Jimmy, and Renee. Norm later married Joyce Raley Kuneman and had over 25 years of happiness as they lived to the fullest until her passing in 2022.

In his professional life, Norman Foster Kuneman was a Machinist at K-25 and worked with passion and dedication. He was also an honorable discharge from the Naval Reserves, serving from 1954 to 1962.

Outside of work, Norman F. Kuneman had a passion for singing and prop construction with ORCMA, model trains, and enjoying time with friends and family. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge, TN, and was a Knights of Columbus member. Out of all of his numerous traits, it is said that he gave his love and dedication for manual labor to his eldest son David, gave his strong work ethic to his youngest son Jimmy, and gave his love of football and creativity to his daughter Renee.

Norman F. Kuneman is survived by his brother, Charles Kuneman of Erie, PA.; sister Kathy and Denny Clark of Erie, PA; son David Kuneman and Beth Lafontaine of Lenoir City, TN.; son Jimmy and Shannon Kuneman of Solway, TN.; and daughter Renee and Ron Anderson of Knoxville, TN. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Nick Anderson, Leigh Anderson, and Colin Kuneman, stepfamily Tony and Randy Raley of Knoxville, and dear friend and caregiver, Audrey Davis. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins will also miss him dearly.

A celebration of Norman F. Kuneman’s life will be held at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home at 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN, 37830 on Sunday, November 19 from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm. Please join us in remembering and honoring a life well-lived

