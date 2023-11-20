Norma Lynn Lay Fraker, 80

Norma Lynn Lay Fraker passed from earthly life into eternal life after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was a beloved wife to Alfred, a devoted mother to Darla, an extraordinary nana to Bradley and Blake, and a doting mother-in-law to Joe.

The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Norma. She loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, crossword and wordsearch puzzles, old western television shows, gardening, cross-stitching, and quilting. Norma loved spending time in her kitchen creating delicious meals for her family. If you ever had the privilege of eating a cake or dessert baked by Norma, you were blessed. She also loved taking trips with her husband and the JOY group of Second Baptist Church. Her greatest delights came from spending time with her grandsons.

She married her high-school sweetheart, Alfred, on December 28, 1962, at Black Oak Baptist Church. She attended Clinton High School and graduated in 1961. After completing business school, she returned to her alma mater, Clinton High School, and became the school secretary. Next, Norma was employed at X-10 (ORNL) where she was the secretary in the ecology and environmental department, where the Apollo X and XI experiments were conducted. She then returned to the Anderson County school district as the secretary at Clinton Junior High. She cherished her time there and the lasting friendships she made. Norma completed her secretarial career at the Girl Scouts Council in Knoxville where she was blessed with wonderful coworkers. She also served in the food ministries at South Clinton Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church.

Predeceasing Norma in death are her parents Herbert (H.L.) “Hub” and Gypsy Wright Lay, and her sisters Aileen Lay Portwood and Hazel Lay Fraker.

Norma is survived by her high-school sweetheart, Alfred Lonas Fraker. who was her loving husband for 60 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Darla Fraker Williams, and husband Joe, her grandsons, Bradley Williams and Blake Williams, her sister, Judy Lay Melton (Clifton), special nieces and nephews, and numerous other extended family members.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their compassionate care during Norma’s disease progression. The family’s love is sent to her caregivers Dezi Gordon, Emilee Runkles, Morgan Davis, and Brooke Dunn during their time with Norma. The family sends an extra special thank you to Tina Woods of CNS Cares. The family thanks you for the care, love, and comfort given to Norma during your time with her.

Norma loved animal print and bright colors, so the family asks that attendees dress accordingly and wear animal print or bright colors in honor of her.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Second Baptist Church, Clinton with funeral service to follow in the sanctuary with Rev. Gary Swaggerty and Dr. Mike Thompson officiating. There will be a procession from Second Baptist Church to Grandview Memorial Garden on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, with burial service at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers will be Joe Williams, Blake Williams, Ronnie Adkins, Reece Adkins, Don Fraker, Ernie Fraker, and Steve Portwood. Honorary pallbearer will be Bradley Williams. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

