Nolan G. Kelly, Harriman

Nolan G. Kelly age 78 formerly of Harriman, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023, after a long illness. He was of the Baptist Faith. Nolan served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne. Preceded in death by his parents Tellous and Edith Kelly and brother Tellous (Teapot) Kelly.

Survivors include:

Wife of 33 years Marsha Kelly,

Sons Rusty (Gina) Kelly,

Chris (Wendy) Kelly,

Granddaughters Hannah Heidle,

Lauren Heidle,

Brother Ronnie (Sue) Kelly,

Sister-in-law Pam Golden,

Best friend Larry Mays.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Military Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.

