No Trash November Aims to Remove 50,000 Pounds of Litter from Roadways

Nobody Trashes Tennessee’s statewide initiative engages partners across the state to keep roadways clean and safe

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its third annual No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s campaign included 95 events with over 1,300 volunteers who collected more than 48,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

“Litter on our public roads is detrimental to safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from Tennessee’s natural beauty,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure our roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter, especially with the upcoming holidays and increased travel.”

In partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB), Adopt-A-Highway participants, and youth groups including Girls Scouts and Boy Scouts, the initiative encourages residents to join existing public events or host their own community cleanup in November.

“We are grateful for our many partners across the state that are once again coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter and look forward to reaching our goal to remove 50,000 pounds of litter from our roadways,” said Brittany Morris, TDOT Beautification Office. “By working together to improve and beautify communities across the state, we can make an even larger impact.”

To find a local cleanup event and to register your group to participate in No Trash November, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events. Campaign tools and resources including a cleanup location map and a trash tracker measuring pounds collected are also available online.

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee by using the #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember hashtags in social media and to highlight their litter prevention actions throughout the month. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For additional ways to participate in No Trash November, visit 5 Ways to Participate in No Trash November.

