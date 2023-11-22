Naomi B. “Thomas” Freytag, Wartburg

Naomi B. “Thomas” Freytag born June 13, 1925, departed this life for her heavenly home on November 21, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Naomi was a strong Christian woman and a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Wartburg. She was one of the founding members of the Wartburg Beautiful Association and an active member of the Wartburg Senior Citizens. She enjoyed family get-togethers, spending time with all her littles, embroidery, and making fried apple pies.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 73 years A.B. Freytag; Son Allen Freytag; Grandson Phillip Freytag; Parents CT and Louise (Hullett) Thomas; Sisters Marie, Ruth, Betty; Brothers CT Junior and Jim.

She leaves behind her son Glen and Ann Freytag; Daughter-in-law Paula Freytag; Grand Daughters Angie (Lynn) Bunch, Kim (Alan) Keller, Andrea Adams, Jennifer (Kesler) Young; Grand Son Keith (Cindy) Freytag; 10 Great Grand Children; 11 Great Great Grand Children.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Matt Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Wartburg City Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Naomi B. “Thomas” Freytag.

