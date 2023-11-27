Mr. Benny Allen Marney, Oliver Springs

Mr. Benny Allen Marney, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Friday, November 24, 2023. He was of the Baptist Faith and was the owner of Hayes Calls. Benny was an avid hunter and fisherman. He deeply loved his family.

He was preceded by his mother, Myrtis Sanders.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ledford Marney;

Children, Chris (Catherine) Marney, Steven (Alysia) Marney, Jeremy (Jessica) Ratliff, Dee Dee (Nathan) Justice, and Mike Henley;

Grandchildren, Mason, Ethan, Gage, Mackenzie, Alexis, Camden, and Chase;

Great-granddaughter, Amari;

Sisters, Kim and Tina Sanders;

Brothers, Nelson Marney and Timothy Sanders;

Father, Benny Marney;

Special Friends, Ralph Henley and Billy Edmonds;

And many other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 1-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Dean Wright officiating.

To leave a note for Benny’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

