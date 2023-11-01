Morgan David Fuller, Rockwood

Mr. Morgan David Fuller, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born April 27, 1956, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. David was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge # 403 F.& A.M. since 1977. David was Retired Safety Manager with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he also worked on the S & S Project. His career of service in public safety spanned many years and included being the Safety Manager with Chase Scientific Glass in Rockwood, and also serving as a Patrol Officer with the Charlotte, North Carolina Police Department and as Auto Theft Investigator with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard David Fuller & Sylvia “Joan” Fuller.

Survivors include:

Wife: Patricia Fox of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Teresa Graf of Cullman, AL

Diane Pugh of Spring City, TN

Susan Elder of Columbus, GA

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at the Evans Mortuary. Masonic services will be held Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12:00 noon from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, November 3, 2023, from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

