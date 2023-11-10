Mona Nell (Tucker) Patrick, Petros

Mona Nell (Tucker) Patrick, age seventy (70), passed away at her home on November 8, 2023. Mona was born in Petros to the late TJ and Anna Mae (Liles) Tucker on September 23, 1953. She was also preceded in death by her son, Dusty D.J. Vought, grandson Tj Williams, sister, Marilyn (Tucker) Goss, brother, Tim Tucker, and many other family members and friends.

Mona was survived by her Husband of forty-one (41) years, Gary Patrick, daughter and son-in-law, Tracey (Vought) and Tony Williams, grandchildren Ryan (Desirae) Vought, Nathanial Vought, and Jereme Vought, great-grandchildren Brynlee Williams, Chasen Williams and Rylan Vought, and brothers Charles (Rosemary) Tucker and Mark Tucker. She also considered Shelby (Ryan) Sharpe as her granddaughter and Bentley Sharpe as her great-grandson. The family would also like to acknowledge her cousin and special friend, Susan Tucker, and friend, Donna (Vincent) Sabella.

Mona was a member of the Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She was known to be a talker; you could not get off the phone with her, and she was notorious for sending her daughter text messages that were like books. She could spend hours in any store, even though someone would be waiting for her outside (mostly Gary). The love she had for her family was unmeasurable. Through the years she maintained her faith and love for God. Her family will miss her, but knowing she is in the Lord’s hands and her fragile body no longer hurts gives them comfort.

The graveside service will be Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Old Petros Cemetery in Petros, TN with Dr. Jim West and Bro. Thomas Vanada officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mona Nell (Tucker) Patrick.

