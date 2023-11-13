Mona Jones Leake, 89

Mona Jones Leake, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Mona was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and was involved in many other civic and volunteer organizations including the Democratic Woman’s Club, Girl’s Inc., Monarch, the Jaycees, and was a Girl Scout Brownie Troop Leader and served as president of the Easter Seal. Her career encompassed working at the Appalachian Co-op Driver’s Ed Program, ORNL, and Anderson County Clerk’s Office. She was blessed enough to meet the love of her life and enjoy 38 years of marriage. Mona was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered as being full of life and spirit with a love for people. Mona never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.

Mona was preceded in death by beloved husband of 38 years, William Leake; parents, Lenneth Lysle & Odell Hood Jones; sister, Carolyn Williams; son-in-law, Jim Weatherly; and brothers-in-law, Jim Williams, Dennis Raines, and Bill Rogers. Survivors include daughters, Sherry Donald & husband, Dale, and Cynthia Weatherly; grandchildren, Ashley Smith (Patrick), Blake Donald (McKenzie), Brighton Weatherly, and Zack Weatherly; great-grandchildren, Aiden and Harper Smith, Kenzie, Baylor, Boston, and Roman Donald, and Emerson Murphy; sister, Pat Raines; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Rogers; several nieces & nephews; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Canterfield Assisted Living of Oak Ridge and Caris Healthcare, and private caretakers, Erica Webb, Jeanie MCQuire, and Connie Lansden, for the loving care provided during Mona’s final days. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you make donations to United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge at fumcor.org/give/or Girls, Inc. of the Tennessee Valley at girlsinctnv.org/.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. A private family interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

