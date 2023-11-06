Michael Arthur “Mike” Boyd, 85

Michael Arthur “Mike” Boyd, age 85, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in Oak Ridge. Mike was born October 10, 1938, in Greenville, South Carolina, the only child of James Arthur & Evelyn Thornley Boyd.

Mike graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering. While pursuing his doctorate at Auburn in mechanical engineering, he was called to active duty by the Army. Mike was assigned to the US Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville Division in Huntsville, Alabama, where he served as a Captain until his discharge. Military service changed his career path. After completing his military duty, Mike continued working for the USA Corps of Engineers as a civilian. His next career assignment brought him to Oak Ridge, where he worked for the US Department of Energy until his retirement.

Mike was an active member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, serving in many capacities over the years. The most meaningful ministry for him was the privilege of taking the sacrament for those unable to attend services. He faithfully served as a Eucharistic Visitor for 30 years.

Volunteering in the community was important to Mike as he contributed time to the Contact Helpline, Methodist Medical Center, and the Oak Ridge Public Library. An avid learner, he enjoyed classes and field trips with Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning and Road Scholar.

Retirement allowed for more time to pursue his hobbies of photography, astronomy, blacksmithing, bicycling, and camping. Together Mike and his wife, Roni, especially enjoyed bicycling, riding on many long distance trips, and camping, both in the US and Canada.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife of 54 years, Ronita “Roni” Boyd; daughter, Michelle Boyd Kreh; son-in-law, Christopher Kreh; and grandchildren, Polly Kreh and Mason Kreh.

The family is grateful for the loving care given to Mike by the staff at Canterfield of Oak Ridge and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, they request memorials be made to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 212 North Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, or ststephensor.org/.

The family will host a memorial service at 2 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at St. Stephen’s Memorial Garden with a reception to be held after. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

