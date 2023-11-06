Meschelle “Bolton” Lay, Karns

Meschelle “Bolton” Lay of Karns, TN, left this world suddenly on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Meschelle was March 3, 1958, in Jacksonville, FL., and raised in Johnson City, TN. Meschelle worked a variety of jobs throughout her life and was retired. Meschelle had a love for sports, especially watching her son and grandbabies playing basketball. Meschelle also enjoyed traveling, Alex her dog, and animals of all kinds.

Preceded in death by parents, Noah and Francis Bolton; sister, Beth Schmele; grandparents, J.W and Ruth Street; nephew, Jonathan Widner.

Those left behind; husband, Scott Lay; son, Sunshine Joschuwa (Misty) Baines; daughters, Taryn (Chris) Torbett, Taylor Lay, and Trista Lay; sister, Myoka (David) Widner; grandchildren, Marley, Harper, and Noah Baines; great-grandchildren, Cadn, and Hudson Baines; nephew, Nathan Widner, and many other loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family will hold a celebration of life at a later time. Condolences can be left for the family at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

