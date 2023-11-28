Meri Ann Beets, 52

Meri Ann Beets passed away suddenly on Monday, November 27, 2023, at UT Medical Center. Meri was loved and will be greatly missed; she had an immense love for animals and was always a jokester.
She is preceded in death by grandparents Jessie Waldo Thomas, Irene Scott, and Doug Thomas as well as father-in-law J.D. Beets.
Meri is survived by:
Husband…. James Beets
Sons…. Stephen Betterton
Austin Betterton
Chris Darling
Mother…. Joyce Stewart and husband Rick
Mother-in-law…. Sue Beets
Sisters in law…. Susan Bentley and husband Donnie
Cynthia Beets Barriera and fiancé Trent Hutchison
Brother…. John Pratt
Aunt…. Kathy Thomas
Uncle…. Gary Thomas and wife Debbie
Ex-husband…. Steve Betterton
Very special friends…. Sherry Haden-Buntin and Ted Killen
Several Nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, interment will be at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 am with Jim McNeal officiating.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Meri’s family.
