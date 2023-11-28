Meri Ann Beets, 52

Meri Ann Beets passed away suddenly on Monday, November 27, 2023, at UT Medical Center. Meri was loved and will be greatly missed; she had an immense love for animals and was always a jokester.

She is preceded in death by grandparents Jessie Waldo Thomas, Irene Scott, and Doug Thomas as well as father-in-law J.D. Beets.

Meri is survived by:

Husband…. James Beets

Sons…. Stephen Betterton

Austin Betterton

Chris Darling

Mother…. Joyce Stewart and husband Rick

Mother-in-law…. Sue Beets

Sisters in law…. Susan Bentley and husband Donnie

Cynthia Beets Barriera and fiancé Trent Hutchison

Brother…. John Pratt

Aunt…. Kathy Thomas

Uncle…. Gary Thomas and wife Debbie

Ex-husband…. Steve Betterton

Very special friends…. Sherry Haden-Buntin and Ted Killen

Several Nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, interment will be at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11:00 am with Jim McNeal officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Meri’s family.

