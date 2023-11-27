Melanie Ann Walls, Oak Ridge

Melanie Ann Walls, 68, of Oak Ridge passed away on November 25, 2023. She was preceded in death by son Michael (Andy) Tinker, daughter Melanie, and grandson Wyatt Rice. Parents Arnold and Mae Walls, siblings Don Walls, Shannon Walls, and Sandra Marcom.

She is survived by daughter Sabrina (Mark) Rice of Clinton, granddaughters Amber (Matt) Flanigan, Hailey Marie, Isabella Rice (Her Sunshine), and future great-granddaughter due in February, Lillianna. Siblings Royce (Wanda) Walls, Brenda (Charles) Jackson, sister-in-laws Glenda and Yvonne Walls, and several nieces and nephews.

Melanie was a member of Middle Creek Baptist Church where she served as organist for several years.

Germany was home for Melanie and her family for 3 years and she had a love of traveling the world including Barcelona and Madrid where she attended the bullfights. She went to the French Follies in Paris as well as Holland and Hawaii where she spent 3 weeks with her daughter.

Melanie returned to Oak Ridge in 1985 where she worked at STEP Environmental Firm for several years. In her later years, she traveled often with her nieces Heather, Angie, Carmen, and their families to the beach, Disney, and camping trips.

Receiving of friends will be Tuesday, November 28 from 1-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs. Funeral at 2:00 pm with burial following at Davis Cemetery in Coalfield.

To leave a note for Melaine’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...