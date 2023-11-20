Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, age 84 of Rockwood, passed away November 18, 2023, at Victorian Square in Rockwood. She was a member of the Courts of Praise Church of God in Harriman. She loved to dance, be outdoors, and have a good time with family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents: Agey Stamey and Maude Ligget.

Husband: Cecil Owen.

Four brothers and four sisters.

One granddaughter.

She is survived by her children: Romonia & husband Randy Loy of Harriman, Teresa & husband George Whitener of Cleveland, Diane & husband James Carr of Kingston, Brian & wife Teresa King of Oak Ridge, and Vince & wife Wendy King of Oakdale.

10 grandchildren.

35 great-grandchildren.

3 great-great-grandchildren.

And a host of many other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Chip Humphers officiating. Graveside will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Clax Gap Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Lou Stamey King Owen.

