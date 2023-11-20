Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, Rockwood

News Department 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Mrs. Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, age 84 of Rockwood, passed away November 18, 2023, at Victorian Square in Rockwood. She was a member of the Courts of Praise Church of God in Harriman. She loved to dance, be outdoors, and have a good time with family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her parents: Agey Stamey and Maude Ligget.

Husband: Cecil Owen.

Four brothers and four sisters.

One granddaughter.

She is survived by her children: Romonia & husband Randy Loy of Harriman, Teresa & husband George Whitener of Cleveland, Diane & husband James Carr of Kingston, Brian & wife Teresa King of Oak Ridge, and Vince & wife Wendy King of Oakdale.

10 grandchildren.

35 great-grandchildren.

3 great-great-grandchildren.

And a host of many other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Chip Humphers officiating. Graveside will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Clax Gap Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Lou Stamey King Owen.

About News Department

Check Also

Theresa Householder Vest, Clinton

Theresa Householder Vest, age 68 of Clinton, TN passed away on November 16, 2023. Theresa …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: