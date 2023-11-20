Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Lou Stamey King Owen, age 84 of Rockwood, passed away November 18, 2023, at Victorian Square in Rockwood. She was a member of the Courts of Praise Church of God in Harriman. She loved to dance, be outdoors, and have a good time with family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents: Agey Stamey and Maude Ligget.
Husband: Cecil Owen.
Four brothers and four sisters.
One granddaughter.
She is survived by her children: Romonia & husband Randy Loy of Harriman, Teresa & husband George Whitener of Cleveland, Diane & husband James Carr of Kingston, Brian & wife Teresa King of Oak Ridge, and Vince & wife Wendy King of Oakdale.
10 grandchildren.
35 great-grandchildren.
3 great-great-grandchildren.
And a host of many other friends and family.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Chip Humphers officiating. Graveside will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM in Clax Gap Cemetery.
