Mary Elizabeth VanSickle Woodward, 98, Alpharetta, GA

Mary Elizabeth VanSickle Woodward, age 98, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away on November 13, 2023. Mary was born in St. Albans, West Virginia, to the late William & Laura VanSickle.

In 1924, Mary moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she met her husband, Eugene, better known as “Woody.”

In the early years of WWII, Mary worked as a machinist, producing munitions for the war effort. After she moved to Oak Ridge, she worked in a local grocery store and as a seamstress for Interiors by Marie Wilde. Her most cherished occupation was as a wife and mother.

Mary was an active member of New York Avenue and Highland View Church of Christ, a Cub Scout leader, and a Bluebird/Camp Fire Girls’ leader. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, and cake decorating. Traveling and camping were common activities for her and her family.

In 2017, Mary moved to Cottonwood Estates in Alpharetta where she resided until her death. Mary’s memories will remain in the hearts of those who’s lives she touched.

Mary was preceded in death by husband, Eugene Wilson “Woody” Woodward; 10 siblings; and granddaughter, Raha Brown. Survivors include son, Richard “Ricky” Woodward (Debbie); daughter, Elizabeth Brown (Grady); grandchildren, Justin Woodward, Brad Woodward (Sandra), Clay Woodward, and Kyle Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Mary’s caregivers over the past year. In lieu of flowers, they request donations be made to Tennessee Children’s Home at PO Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174-0010, tennesseechildrenshome.org/about-us/donate/ or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org/

The family will receive friends from 11 am-1 pm Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm with Steve Riley officiating. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

