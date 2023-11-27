Marilyn “Granny” Eckstrom, Harriman

Marilyn “Granny” Eckstrom, 83, of Harriman, TN, passed away on November 19, 2023. She was born on September 1, 1940, in Pomona, CA.

A mother to many, Marilyn was known for her selflessness and compassion. She never turned away anyone in need and touched the lives of countless individuals. She had a beautiful mind, although she would never admit it, second only to an even more beautiful heart. Marilyn was loyal, creative, sharing, faithful, loving, kind, and courageous.

She is survived by her loving husband Ron and their daughters Laura, Janine, and Janice as well as their many beloved grandchildren. Having spent decades as a foster, found, and chosen parent to so many others, the list of those who are survived and grieving is innumerable. Marilyn’s devotion to her family of every kind was unwavering, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Marilyn had a deep appreciation for nature and all its beauty. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, writing, painting, and expression through art. She was in innate teacher who shared the value and magnificence of all of God’s creations with those around her.

A private service will be held at the family’s home on November 25, 2023, to celebrate Marilyn’s life and bid her a heartfelt farewell.

