Margaret Lucille Yarber, Harriman

Margaret Lucille Yarber age 72 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Signature Health Care.

Survivors include:
Husband Ronnie Lee Yarber, Sr,
Sons Ronnie Yarber, Jr. and wife Angie,
Ben Yarber and wife Paige,
Grandchildren Hope Yarber, Stephen Yarber, Kevin Yarber, Ashlyn Williams, Khali Brown,
Great grandchildren Jace Tipton, Khalyn Williams, and Kaiya Hudson.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Coal Hill Baptist Church. The Funeral will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. TJ Yates officiating. Burial at Coal Hill Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Yarber Family.

