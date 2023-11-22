Lynn Claxton Parrish, Rockwood

Lynn Claxton Parrish, age 84 of Rockwood, TN passed away on November 19, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. Lynn was a man who loved God and country. He was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Air Force with 22 years of service, and proudly served in Vietnam during his time in service. Although Lynn kept to himself most of the time, he was a member of the American Legion Post 50 in Rockwood. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dennis, and Obera Parrish.

Survivors include:

Wife of 63 years: Edna Janet Parrish of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Lisa (Robert) Fetner of Cleveland, TN

Grandson: Matthew (Caitlin) Fetner of Cleveland, TN

Great-Grandson: Jackson Lynn Fetner of Cleveland, TN

Brothers: Arnold Parrish of Huntsville, AL

James Parrish of Alexander City, AL

The Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 11 am-11:30 am. A graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens with grandson Matthew Fetner officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force and the Roane County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Operation Honor Guard to support local honor guards for veterans. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Lynn Claxton Parrish.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...