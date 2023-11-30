Look before you click—National Park Service investigates online scamming attempt  

Brad Jones 12 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 0 Views

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service (NPS) is investigating an online scam selling fraudulent parking tags to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Someone posing as the National Park Service is directing individuals and organizations to a website titled “Smokies Park Pass.” This website looks like it belongs to our park partner, Great Smoky Mountains Association (GSMA), but it is not a GSMA or NPS website. Please don’t visit or buy parking tags from this website.   

Official Great Smoky Mountains National Park parking tags are available for sale online ONLY through smokiesinformation.org or Recreation.gov.   

Thank you for continued support of Park It Forward. One hundred percent of the funds generated by park fees stay right here in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to improve visitor safety, increase park ranger presence and to repair, enhance and maintain public park facilities.  

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SouthEast Bank bolsters hunger relief efforts with $110,000 donation to Second Harvest

Community commitment shines as SouthEast Bank supports vital programs combating food insecurity in East Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: