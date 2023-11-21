Lloyd C. Jones, Lancing

Lloyd C. Jones “L.C.” born April 19, 1937, departed this life for his heavenly home on November 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, who loved and cared for him the last several years.

L.C. possessed a strong Christian faith and love to tell others about the Lord. He was a member of the Annadell Baptist Church.

He retired from the Brushy Mtn State Penitentiary after 38 years of service and returned as a volunteer chaplain, sharing Gods word with the inmates for an additional 8 years.

L.C. enjoyed studying the Bible and singing gospel music. He often sang in church, community events, as well as having special gatherings in his home since becoming unable to attend church.

In 1986 he led a prayer ministry, known as the “Prayer Bus” where men met and prayed each night for approximately 15 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lula (Howard) Jones; sisters Glennis, Jean, Fern, June, Luella and Shirley; brothers Reed and Wendell; also 2 grandson, Seth and Simon Coker.

He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Lessie Jo Jones; daughters Crystal, Jones, Sabra Coker and Gina (Michael) Dyer; sons Bryant Jones and Robert Wright; grandchildren Eric (Shannon) Crabtree, Hayley Dyer, Sarah (Chris) Stout and Jesse (Haley) Dyer; great-grandchildren Sydney, Nathan, Callie, Morgan, Payton, Bailee, Norah, Case, Nolan and Remy; sister Edna Jones Hunter; sister-in-law Wanda Jones; brother-in-law Vaughn Sexton and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Sunbright Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lloyd C. Jones “L.C.”.

