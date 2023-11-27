Linda Sue White, Clinton

Linda Sue White age 74, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at her residence. Linda was a member of Second Baptist Church and was born on November 28, 1948, to the late Earl and Jessie Bullock. Throughout her life, she loved to paint, woodwork, sewing, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry White; grandson, Kirklan Henson White, and sister, Annie Metier.

She is survived by her son, Joseph White; daughter, Dawn White Davis; grandsons, Canyon White and Justin Patterson; brother, Larry Bullock; aunt whom she loved like a sister, Faye Parks; aunts, Marie Brock and Jean Sharp and husband Bill and several nieces and nephews.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, on Monday, November 27, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Sharp officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...