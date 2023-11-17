Linda Kay Cheek, Rockwood

Mrs. Linda Kay Cheek, age 76 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on July 21, 1947, in Rockwood. She was a member of the Eureka Baptist Church. She loved racing, the Lady Vols, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was the owner of Cheek Properties and Co-Owner of Calvin’s Market. She is preceded in death by her husband: Calvin Cheek, son: Ray Cheek; parents: Spencer & Ruby Teague; brothers: Eddie Teague (Brenda Teague), David Teague (Margaret Teague); sisters-in-law: Carolyn Lundy, Phyllis Shelley; brother-in-law: Jimmy Cheek; nephew: Jr. Teague. She is survived by:

Daughter: Janel Cheek

Grandchildren: Kaitlyn Cheek (Bryson Pryor), Chelsea Cheek Smith (Brandon), Baylee Young

Bonus Grandchild: Tessa Kilby

Great Grandchildren: Oakley Ray Smith, Lennox Kilby, Aaliyah & Makell Pryor, Kayleigh & Teagan Smith

Brother-in-law: Boyd Cheek

Nephew: Charlie Howard (Amy)

Special Friend: Bobbie Gardner

Her dog: Daisy

Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Shawn Smith officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Linda Kay Cheek.

