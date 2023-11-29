Linda Jones Greter, 81

Linda Jones Greter, age 81, walked into the loving arms of Jesus on November 25, 2023, after a long battle with dementia.

Born in Muncie, Indiana on July 7, 1942, Linda moved to Oak Ridge as soon as the gates were open to families of employees. She was a 1961 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and attended the Tennessee School of Beauty. She was employed by Loveman’s Department Store when she met the love of her life, Richard Greter. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

Linda found her joy in caring for her immediate and extended family. She was an outstanding cook, baker, and candy maker. Linda put love into everything she made, from her famous holiday fudge and divinity to her special spaghetti sauce that was a favorite of her grandchildren. She was a constant presence, always available to listen, encourage, and give heartfelt hugs. Linda was a soft-spoken woman with a sweet, beautiful spirit. Her legacy as a strong woman of faith will continue through all who knew her.

Linda lost her husband of 52 years, Richard Greter, in 2018. She was his loving companion and long-time caregiver. Linda was also preceded in death by parents, Don and LaRue Jones; in-laws, Wanda, and Bill Greter; sister, Donna Trank, brother-in-law, Don McKenrick; and sister-in-law, Claudette Jones.

She is survived by her only child, Lisa Greter, who was her constant loving caregiver for the past 5 years; son-in-law, Tim Garner; grandchildren, who she was a loving Nanny to, Logan Garner (Sara), Lainey Brooks (Gunnar) of Texas, and Landrie Garner, who lived with and helped care for her grandmother; great-grandchild, Emerson Jean Brooks of Texas; brothers, Gary Jones and Larry Jones (Gayle); sister, Theresa McKenrick; brother-in-law, Michael Trank; nephew, Patrick McKenrick (Elizabeth); and nieces, Geri Hopper (Terry), Allison Morgan (Daniel), Julie Bradford (Kevin), and Kellie Cochran (Steve); along with many great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiving angels, Shelia Bell, and Brenda Craigmire, and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, they request donations to S.A.R.G. at shelteranimalsrescue.org/.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Family & friends will meet at 10 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

