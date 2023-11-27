Linda Jacqueline “Jackie” Roberts, Carterville, GA

Linda Jacqueline “Jackie” Roberts, 80, of Cartersville GA, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 23, 2023, surrounded by her two children and family.

Jackie was born on October 16, 1943, in McColl, SC to George and Vivian Adams. She spent her childhood in Oak Ridge, TN with her siblings Spencer, Vicki, and Dennis until she married Norris Roberts of Karns, TN in 1967.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. She had a spunky personality, a caring demeanor, and a very generous spirit. She always made sure those around her knew she loved the Lord and knew him as her savior. She enjoyed family time as well as reading books and keeping up with the latest news events. She had a very close relationship with her sister, Vicki Morton, and they shared a love for the beach, which they enjoyed every year in June together. Jackie is survived by her loving children, Eric Roberts and Laine Mitchell (Steve). Her memory will be affectionately preserved by her grandchildren, Caley Davis (Micah), Emma Mitchell, Ashlie Mitchell, and AJ Mitchell, her great-grandchildren, Khloe Mitchell, Finley Davis, Quill Davis, and baby girl Davis coming soon, as well as her sister-in-law, Pam Adams, and many nieces, nephews and loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity that was dear to Jackie, The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at www.imb.org.

A family graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN, on Tuesday, November 28th at 1:00 PM where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, parents, and brother. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

