Linda G. Crabtree, Harriman

Mrs. Linda G. Crabtree, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born in Harriman, Tennessee on April 7, 1943. Linda was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She worked in housekeeping for 10 years at Chamberlain Memorial Hospital, Johnson Health Care, and Rockwood Health Care, and retired from Marshall C. Voss Health Care. She is preceded in death by her mother Ruby Guy, two sons James Edward Crabtree and William E. Crabtree, daughter Tina Allred, and sister Jean Porter.

She is survived by: Husband: James Crabtree of Harriman, Tennessee Son: Timothy W. Crabtree (Kim) of Harriman, TennesseeGrandchildren: Alisa Crabtree, LaShay Crabtree, Emily Botkin (Zach), Blayne Crabtree (Savannah), Shayna McDanielGreat Grandchildren: Destiny Crabtree, LaShay Laymance, Karson WoodsNephew: David Porter of Rockwood, TennesseeNiece: Amy Porter of Cookeville, Tennessee

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. A graveside service will follow at Oak Grave Cemetery. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Linda G. Crabtree.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...