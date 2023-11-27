Leslie Jeannine Wilson, Clinton

Leslie Jeannine Wilson, age 41, of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 21st 2023 in Heiskell, TN. She loved spending time with her children and grandbaby whom she is a Nenaw to. She was very proud of her children. Leslie was so proud to watch her son Jimmy Smallwood graduate from boot camp from the U.S. Army.

Leslie is preceded in death by her father James Wilson; brother Jimmy Solomon; sister Jamie Maples; grandparents Billy and Annette Braswell, and Roberta and James T. Wilson.

Leslie is survived by her mother Donna Wilson; sons Jimmie Lashawn Smallwood, and Issakiah Lynn Smallwood; daughters Demetra Kayann Smallwood, and Lakendra Dalton Smallwood; granddaughter Paisley Faith Marban; and uncle Billy Braswell Jr.

Family and friends will gather for a memorial service from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in the Jones Mortuary Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary LLC. 375 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. 865-457-1515.

Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Leslie Jeannine Wilson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...