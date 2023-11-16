Lee Brant Carroll, New River

Lee Brant Carroll, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Lee is known as being the “most down-to-earth country boy from the hills, as well as being the most loyal person you will ever meet.” Lee loved to hunt and fish, but what he loved the most in life was his “baby girl-Gracie Mae.”

Lee is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Wayne Carroll and his maternal grandmother Shirley Spurlock; uncles Billy Moore, Stevie Moore, Wayne Carroll, Jr., James Carroll, and Raymond Carroll.

Lee leaves behind his daughter Alyson “Gracie” Roberts of Oak Ridge; father Warren (Sandy) Carroll of Devonia; mother Melissa Moore of Oak Ridge; brothers Jesse Wayne Carroll and Logan Carroll of Devonia; grandmother Inez Carroll; grandfather Richard Moore; uncle Wade (Maxine) Carroll; aunt Cotton Tucker; niece Willow Carroll and the love of his life and mother of a baby girl, Jessica Roberts of Oak Ridge and a host of cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Carroll Family Cemetery/New River Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lee Brant Carroll.

