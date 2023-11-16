Laymon “Moe” Bunch, Clinton

Laymon “Moe” Bunch, age 73 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the Norris Health and Rehab Center in Andersonville, Tennessee following a period of declining health.

Born on January 18, 1950, he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa Phillips Bunch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Joyce Jeffers; brothers, Oscar Bunch and Leamon Bunch. He was a retired timber cutter.

He is survived by his sons; Al Bunch of Windham, Ohio, Jason Bunch of Cleveland, Ohio and Cory Ryan Miller of Clinton, Tennessee; daughers, Lisa Morley and Teresa Aviles both of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, Freeman Bunch of Rocky Top, Tennessee; sisters, Velma Seiber, Zelma West and Sue Mardis all of Clinton, Tennessee and Gracie Seiltze of Columbia Station, Ohio; numerous grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Bunch Family on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee.

Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery in New River, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Laymon “Moe” Bunch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...