Lawrence Edward Billings, 95, Kingston

Lawrence Edward Billings age 95 of Kingston, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2023. He was born November 13, 1927, in Ohio. He graduated from East High School and Hower Vocational School in Akron, Ohio. Larry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kingston where he was a member of Kingdom Builders and Sunday School Class, and was always willing to assist in helping others using his handyman skills. He was a faithful volunteer and supporter of Hands of Mercy in Kingston. Larry served as a proud WWII Veteran of the Navy and Coast Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors.

Preceded in death by parents Margaret Edna and Warren Edward Billings, brother Don Billings, and a loving sister-in-law Cassandra Osborne.

Survived by loving wife of 32 years Pauletta Joy Osborne Billings of Kingston, son Lawrence Alan Billings (Beth), grandson Josh Billings all of Akron Ohio, son Doug Edward Billings and family of Roane County, stepson Shannon DeWayne Porter of Oak Ridge, special sisters-in-law Veronica Billings of Bell Buckle, TN, Jacquetta Brinson (Willis Jr.) and Tanya Osborne of Oak Ridge. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and close relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Kingston in the Worship Center. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Dale Darley, Jody McLoud, and Ron Green officiating.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hands of mercy building fund or First Baptist Church Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Billings Family.

