Larry W. McNally, Rockwood

Mr. Larry W. McNally, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was born in Rockwood on July 24, 1946. Larry was of the Baptist Faith. He was also an avid deer hunter.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon McNally, parents Johnnie and Wilma McNally, brother Kenneth “Buddy” McNally (Irene), sister Jane Blake, and three nieces.

He is survived by:

Sister: Janet Bryant of Rockwood, Tennessee

A host of nieces and nephews

His dog: Skeeter

The family will have a graveside service on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Roane Memorial Gardens with Daryl Brazel officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Larry W. McNally.

