Larry E. Stooksbury, Rockwood

Mr. Larry E. Stooksbury, age 79, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed to his Heavenly Home on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee with his family by his side. Larry was born March 15, 1944, in the Fork Mountain Community of Petros, Tennessee. He was a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1964. Larry was a faithful member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston while his health permitted.

Larry was a proud United States Navy Veteran having served as an Airman on the U.S.S. Independence Aircraft Carrier during the Vietnam War. During his service in the Navy, he toured 14 different countries. He was chosen by the United States Marine Corps to participate in their amphibious training and was presented with the title of Honorary Grunt. Larry was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy and was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the U.S. Vietnam Service Medal, the RVN Gallantry Cross-United Medal and Ribbon, the Navy Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the Navy Meritorious Unit Ribbon. On December 10, 2009, a United States Flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. in honor and recognition of Larry’s service by the Honorable Lincoln Davis, U.S. Congressman. On April 11, 2018, Larry was honored to be a participant with Honor Air Knoxville, Flight # 28, as over 100 veterans were flown to Washington, D.C. to tour the monuments and Capitol.

Larry was a retired Electrician with the Tennessee Valley Authority Watts Bar Nuclear Plant with 31 years of service and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 175 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Adkins Hamill, and step-father, Bob Hamill; father, Millard Stooksbury, grandson, Kaleb Stooksbury; brother, Freddy Stooksbury; sister, Brenda Coleman; and father-in-law, Richard “Jack” McCuiston.

Survivors include:

Wife: Annette Stooksbury

Sons & Daughters-in-law: Wes & Aimee Stooksbury

Richie and PD Stooksbury

Grandchildren: Whitney Stooksbury, Harper Stooksbury, Haveyn Stooksbury and fiancé, Andrew Beasley, Keona Stooksbury, Shyla Stooksbury, Jaylon Reed, and Carson Blake

Great Grandchildren: Weston Stooksbury and Waylon Beasley

Brother & Sister-in-law: Terry & Linda Stooksbury

Sisters: Sheryl Ogle

Diane Cook

Mother-in-law: Marie McCuiston

Brother-in-law: Mark McCuiston

Sisters-in-law: Angela McCuiston

Crystal McCuiston

And several other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with full military honors by the U.S. Navy and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor or to the American Heart Association. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Larry E. Stooksbury.

