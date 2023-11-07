Kim T. Dunbar, Oak Ridge

Kim T. Dunbar, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2023, surrounded by her three loving children.

Kim was born and raised in Vietnam. In 1970, she met and married a US soldier. The following year their first child was born, a baby boy named after his father, Edward Dunbar. In 1972, her husband’s tour of duty concluded and Kim accompanied him back to the US with their son in tow. With her mother’s blessing, she made a pivotal sacrifice at the young age of 24. She left behind her parents, four sisters, a brother, her country, and everything she held dearly in her heart, for her new family.

Kim was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge, where she is well remembered for her restaurant, a local favorite, the Saigon #1 Noodle House, as well as her impressive work history at Y-12 with federal contractors including Rust Engineering and Johnson Controls.

Kim loved attending various activities for her kids and grandchildren and was an avid Oak Ridge Wildcat fan. She could often be found at football, basketball, and baseball games, supporting her family both at home and away. Many Friday nights, she’d be doing what she loved: ringing her cowbell to cheer on her family from the stands. When she wasn’t at the ballfield, basketball arena, or football stadium, you could find her applauding her daughter and granddaughter as they danced on stage with the Oak Ridge Academy of Dance.

Kim lived a beautiful life that didn’t end with her passing. She will live on through all of those who love her.

Kim is survived by children, Edward Dunbar & wife, Jennifer, John Dunbar, and Kim Kha Dunbar; grandchildren, Jordan Dunbar, Briana Dunbar, Aiyana Dunbar, Guillian Dunbar, and Kadence Hatcher; longtime companion, Sanford O’Neil; special aunt and uncle to her children, Edwena & Charles Crowe; and many other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...