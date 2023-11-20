Kenneth Lee Burchfield, Briceville

Kenneth Lee Burchfield, age 55 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on November 15, 2023, at his sister, Patsy Braden’s home. He was born April 10, 1968, in New River, Tennessee to the late Dewey Lee Burchfield and Venia Clark Burchfield. Kenneth, who always said he was ready to go, enjoyed when someone would visit with him and talk about the Lord. He loved making a vegetable garden, hunting deer and coon, and also taking care of his home, and walking with his brother, Clyde. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Burchfield is survived by:

His Loving Brothers: Clyde Burchfield of Briceville

Tex Burchfield and Brenda of LaFollette

Tommy Burchfield of Wartburg

His Loving Sisters: Connie Burchfield of Briceville

Carolyn Carrol and David of Devonia

Linda Burchfield of Clinton

Joyce Golden of Clinton

Patsy Braden of Briceville

Pauline Braden and Edward of Briceville

Susan Phillips and Sherman of Clinton

And a host of nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at Grave Gap Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Grave Gap Baptist Church with Pastor Lonnie Lowe and Brother Grant Lowe officiating.

The burial will follow the funeral service on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Seiber Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hatmaker Funeral Home to help bear the expense of the service.

May his legacy serve as a guiding light, reminding us to embrace each other with love, gratitude, and respect for all of God’s creation.

