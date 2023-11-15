Keith Williford, Harriman

Mr. Keith Williford, 63, of Harriman passed away on November 11, 2023, at Diversicare in Oakridge. He was a member of the Baptist Tabernacle in Rockwood. He worked at Goldston Gulf for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack & Barbara Williford.

Grandmother: Mary Chitwood.

He is survived by his wife: Freida Williford.

2 daughters: Amanda Nevins and Christy Williford.

Stepson: Scott Reed.

Grandchildren: Colton Turnbill, Kymber Turnbill, Jeremy Reed, Jacob Reed, Britney Seat, and Alexis Reed.

Along with many other friends and family.

The family and friends will meet on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Buddy Capps officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Keith Williford during this difficult time.

