Kay Perry, 72

Kay Perry, age 72, passed away Thursday, November 09, 2023, peacefully in her home. Kay loved her cats and enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling, and playing Bingo.

She was preceded in death by parents, Ted & Elsie Higgins; sister, Patricia Higgins; nephew, Matthew Malone; and mother-in-law, Stella Jean Perry.

Survivors include husband of 54 years, James R. “Ron” Perry; niece, Marlee Holt; sister-in-law, Sue McColl; nephew, Cameron McColl & wife, Caitlin; great-nephews, Joel, Milo, Xavier, Fisher, Cade, and Connelly; fur babies, Punkin, Booger, and Noodle; and many other friends & loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Family & friends will meet for graveside services at 11 am Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Ginny Ireland officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

