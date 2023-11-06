Kay Lynn Fournier, Oakdale (formerly of Tiverton, RI)

Kay Lynn Fournier of Oakdale, formerly of Tiverton, RI, went to be with the Lord on November 4, 2023. She was born on November 5, 1945, in Tulsa, OK. She was the widow of Wilfred Fournier, with whom she enjoyed 43 years of marriage.

She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Love, father Scott Dunham, and stepfather Harold Fabian.

She leaves behind daughters Shael (Joseph) Colantonio, Kress (Bobbie Joe) Palmer, and Glade (Michael) Keener, and grandchildren Samantha Amaral, Isaac Amaral, Mya Amaral, Raynor Lee Keener, Gawain Keener, and Minta Keener, and her sisters Betty Fabian of Nemo, NC and Robbie “Dinkie” Williams of Raytown, MO.

Kay enjoyed crafting and spending time with her family and her 6 cats. She was always brimming with loving, positive energy, and she will be greatly missed.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Camp Austin Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...