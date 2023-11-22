Katy L. Heidel, Wartburg

Katy L. Heidel, age 75, of Wartburg TN, passed away November 19, 2023.

Katy was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Wartburg, TN. She worked as a teacher assistant for the Morgan Co. School System where she touched many lives. She was happily married for 56 years to Mitchell Heidel.

Katy was preceded in death by her parents Ira and Zola Brown, and siblings Doyle Brown, Ella Johnson, Glen Brown, and C.L. Brown.

She is survived by her husband Mitchell Heidel, children Angie Robinson (Mark), Eric Heidel (Vonda), grandchildren Alex Newport, Alexandria Eskola, Sumer Evans (Brandon), Madison Fishman (Lucas), McKenzie Moore (Jordan), Morgan Heidel, Ian Robinson and the late Markayla Robinson, great-grandchildren Alyssa Evans, Neyland, and Meelah Eskola. Surviving siblings include Bernice Hennessee (David), Clayton Brown, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St Paul’s Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Wartburg Cemetery with special nephew Pastor Ronnie Brown officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katy L. Heidel.

