Justin Derrick Jenkins, age 34 passed away suddenly on Friday, November 3, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Cedar Hill Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 pm.

The full obit will be posted as soon as it is available. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

