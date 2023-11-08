Junior Lee Phillips, 69

With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and gardener of life. Junior Lee Phillips, a man whose hands were as skilled in nurturing the earth as they were in nurturing his family, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, November 4, 2023. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Junior is preceded in death by their father, Leodis Phillips, and mother, Allie Phillips. He is survived by daughter, Brandi Strong (Mike Strong), son Eric Phillips (Shelly Phillips), grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Tanner Smith, Grayson Phillips, Alexis Phillips, Josh Strong and siblings, Shirley Cody, Leodis Phillips, Bobbie Jean Russel, Davey Phillips, Sheila Justice, Jerry Phillips, and Larry Phillips.

Junior’s daughter, Brandi, and son, Eric, were not only his pride and joy but also the very seeds of his heart. He watched them grow, guided them through life’s seasons, and shared countless moments of laughter and love. As the roots of his family tree extended, Junior’s love blossomed even further with his grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, Greyson, Alexis, and Josh. They brought him immeasurable happiness and filled his life with the beauty of youth and innocence. He leaves behind a legacy of love, cherished memories, and a deep affection for his brothers and sisters.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee – these words resonate with the spirit of Junior’s life. Just as he floated through life with grace, humility, and a gentle touch, he possessed an inner strength that allowed him to overcome challenges and make a lasting impact on those around him.

One of Junior’s greatest passions was gardening. His green thumb and the tenderness with which he cared for his plants were a testament to his nurturing nature. He found solace in the soil and joy in the blooming of flowers and the harvest of his crops. His love for gardening symbolized his love for life and the growth he fostered in those around him.

Though Junior has left this earthly garden, we find comfort in the belief that he now watches over his loved ones from a heavenly vantage point. Just as he nurtured his garden with patience and care, he continues to watch over his family, ensuring they thrive and flourish.

Junior Lee Phillips will be remembered not only for his gardening skills but also for the seeds of love, kindness, and wisdom he planted in the hearts of those he touched. His legacy lives on through his family and the enduring love he leaves behind.

In honoring his memory, let us continue to nurture the bonds of family and cultivate the love and kindness he sowed throughout his life. Junior may have left this earthly garden, but his spirit continues to bloom in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, dear Junior, and may your heavenly garden forever be in full bloom.

Rest in peace, Junior Lee Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN followed by a funeral service at 7 pm. Graveside service will be 11 am, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Garden.

