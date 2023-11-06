Judy Thompson, Lancing

Judy Thompson, age 67 passed away November 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her parents Athur & Julie Fields and brother Robert Fields.

She leaves behind husband Donald Thompson; sons Donald Thompson, Jr., Ronald Thompson, Donnie Lee (Amanda) Thompson, and Charles Lee; brothers Gary (Bobbie) Field, Ricky Field, and William (Pam) Field; sister-in-law Patricia Wily and husband Carroll; brother in law Russell Thompson and wife Dolly; aunt Kitty Underwood of Ohio; niece Tara Ballard.

The family will have a graveside service on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Judy Thompson.

