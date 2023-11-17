Joseph Marasco II, Kingston

Joseph Marasco II, age 71, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 6, 1952, in Washington, Pennsylvania, and has been a resident of Roane County for the past 48 years. Joseph was a faithful member of Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church serving in many capacities over the years. He was a very talented musician and had served as church organist for several years. Joseph was also a member of the Gideon’s of Roane County and was also a member of the East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from ORNL as a Patent Agent. He was a proud Italian American and enjoyed food, culture, and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. & Teresa Maria Marasco.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 48 years          Karen Marasco

Daughter                                 Nikki Marasco & husband, Jay Gluck

Son                                          Eric Marasco & wife, Jessica

Grandson                                Benton Marasco

Brothers                                  Saverio Marasco

Timothy Marasco & wife, Sally             

Brother-in-law                         Timothy Opfer & wife, Donna

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

The family would like to offer special thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for Joseph during his illness.

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lawnville Cemetery with Rev. Dale Watson presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to East Roane County Volunteer Fire Department. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

